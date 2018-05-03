'Avengers: Infinity War' viewer dies while watching film in theater

The "Avengers" madness took a turn for the worst after it was reported that a movie-goer in India died while watching the blockbuster hit in the theater.

According to The Times of India, a 43-year-old man identifed as Peddapasupula Baasha, passed away on Tuesday after suffering from a reported heart attack. Baasha died while watching the 3D version of the new "Avengers" flick at the Cinehub Multiplex theater in Proddatur, a city located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, an Indian state.

The Times reported that while the case of Baasha's death is still going on, police believe he died either from cardiac arrest or natural causes.

"Avengers: Infinity Wars" opened with a predictable large-grossing preimere weekend, bringing in a whopping $250 million to the box office, surpassing that of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The Marvel film is now ranked as having the highest weekend opening of all time.

Baasha had reportedly gone to see the Marvel blockbuster as part of May Day celebrations and was later found by movie theater staff members who assumed he had stayed in the theater to watch the film's credits.

