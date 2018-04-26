Tina Brown wants no part of Charlie Rose's #MeToo redemption series

Disgraced CBS anchor Charlie Rose is being slated to star in a show where he’ll interview other high-profile men who have also been toppled by #MeToo scandals.

The move was revealed by editor, writer and women’s advocate Tina Brown, who confirmed to Page Six that she was recently approached to produce a #MeToo atonement series starring Rose, who would interview others embroiled in sexual harassment scandals.

Brown — who added that she passed on the project — first mentioned the proposed Rose redemption show while she appeared at a Q&A this week at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s Women’s Luncheon.

Said a source: “Tina said she’d just been e-mailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K., Matt Lauer,” and others caught up in the #MeToo sexual harassment scandals.

Brown explained to the group that she was having none of it, and remarked, “These guys are already planning their comebacks!” The talk was moderated by WNYC’s Mary Harris at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

At the starry Time 100 Gala that night, Brown confirmed to us that she was approached about the Rose confessional show, clarifying she was asked to produce it, rather than co-host. She said of who’s behind the series, “I can’t remember.”

Three guests at the Brooklyn lunch recalled Brown mentioning the Rose show was pitched to her as a “Netflix show.” But a source familiar with the streaming service told us that it’s not at all a Netflix project, and no one there had heard of it.

