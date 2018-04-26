Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams say goodbye in 'Suits' finale

It was a tearful finale for "Suits," which said goodbye to two of its main characters with a fairy tale wedding, seasons in the making.

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) spent their final episode fighting corrupt Fortune 500 companies and trading "I do's" in front of their closest family and friends. It turned out that Mike's dream job offer of running a firm that solely tackled class action law suits in Seattle was in fact very real and not a set up by the power company he was fighting in court. When Rachel did some digging into said company, she discovered the job offer was still open and decided it was an opportunity the lovebirds couldn't waste.

Of course, they couldn't leave New York without tying the knot. The moved up their wedding six weeks, recruiting Donna (Sarah Rafferty) because only she could get a job like this done, and had a rustic and chic night wedding. Rachel looked radiant in a lace white dress, far simpler than what Meghan Markle is expected to wear for her own wedding to Prince Harry in a few weeks. Mike and his best man Harvey (Gabriel Macht), matched in their tailored suits (Sorry, it was too irresistible to pass up).

Mike and Rachel have been an item since Season 1 and have been engaged since Season 5. Prison stints and reorganizing law firms have kept the nuptials from happening earlier, but the wedding felt like the perfect way to send them off into the sunset together. It is the happy ending they deserve, even if their departure comes sooner than fans wanted.

However, the most poignant moment of the entire ceremony actually came in Mike's goodbye to his mentor Harvey. Yes, Mike and Rachel have been romantically entangled in some way or another over the course of the entire season, but Harvey and Mike have been pseudo-brothers from the opening of the pilot. They are the titular suits and their friendship has been the central relationship of the show since the beginning.

That's what made it so touching when Mike announced that he was leaving because he was ready. Harvey had taught him everything that he knew and now Mike is ready to go out into the world and become the lawyer he's always wanted to be. He's no longer a kid or a fraud. He's a man with goals and ideals and it's time for him to stand on his own two feet.

Harvey was sad to see his No. 2 go, but even he could see that it was time to let Mike and Rachel leave the nest. Cheers to the happy couple, and here's to changing the world one lead poisoning case at a time.

"Suits" Season 8 will air later this year on USA.