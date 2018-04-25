Jessica Simpson blasted for 'sexy' 'business casual' Instagram look

Jessica Simpson fans are expressing concern about the singer's definition of "business casual" after scrolling past a "sexy" Instagram picture on her feed Tuesday.

Simpson, 37, was pictured in front of a fireplace donning a frayed mini skirt, pinstripe suit jacket and knee-high boots — complete with oversized shades. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and wavy.

"Business casual," the star captioned an Instagram picture with a thinking face emoji.

The photo garnered more than 50,000 likes and received hundreds of comments. Fans praised Simpson, saying they "love the look," while critics slammed the star's version of "business casual" and asked if she was kidding.

Business Casual 🤔 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

"For what type of business exactly?" one Twitter user asked.

"You look great. But I don’t think that’s business casual girl," another added.

Some fans then started to give "The Dukes of Hazzard" star some fashion advice.

"Not business casual, you look lovely but too informal, skirt too short and boots too high!" a fan advised.

"A little short for business casual in my opinion even if she does look really good," one Instagram user wrote.

"Too casual for the business I run. The unfinished hem won’t work," one added.

But Simpson simply ignored the haters, posting another "smoking hot" Instagram photo later that day — this time, wearing lingerie.

Day To Night #GUCCI A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

"Day To Night #GUCCI," she wrote.

"Love your style, girl!" one Instagram user replied.

"'Pretty Woman' vibes," another echoed.

