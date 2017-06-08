Jessica Simpson sparks backlash for bikini photo of 5-year-old daughter

Jessica Simpson sparked major backlash when she posted a photo via Instagram of her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell wearing a bikini and posing with a hand on her hip.

While the 36-year-old fashion mogul was attempting to encourage “safety first” by featuring Maxwell in a helmet, many viewers were outraged that the mother of two would allow such an image of the child’s attire go public.

Safety first 😂 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Simpson has 3.7 million followers on the social media app.

“There [are] people out there who are evil and unfortunately [you] need to be careful,” commented one fan.

“Please lock down the pictures like this to only true friends,” wrote another follower. “There are disgusting people out there who would use this picture for bad things. Never post pictures of young girls in bathing suits for the public to see!”

“That’s just not right there are too many child molesters for her to post something like that,” chimed another. “It’s not cute it’s dangerous, it doesn’t matter how many security you have. Starting her out how to manipulate men! Not a good look at all.”

However, Simpson did have several supporters.

“Get over yourselves, she is a young girl having fun,” commented one viewer. “If you find anything disturbing in the picture you are the one who needs help.”

“It’s sad that nowadays mothers can’t post pictures of their children having a good time without receiving hate,” wrote a fan.

“I’m sorry that people have to sexualize your daughter and try to make you feel bad about something fun and innocent,” added another commenter.

Some followers pointed out many other children make similar poses. Others were more interested in where Simpson purchased the swimsuit.