'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested for alleged sex cult involvement, reports say

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged role in a sex slave cult, multiple reports revealed Friday.

The 35-year-old was last seen in March running after cult leader Keith Raniere as police hauled him away from a $10,000-a-week Mexican villa where the pair had reportedly been hiding out.

Raniere, co-founder of violent sex cult Nxivm, allegedly kept women as slaves and branded his initials into their skin. He was charged by federal prosecutors with running the notorious group.

Journalist Frank Parlato, who first broke the story about the cult, told the New York Post that Mack came up with the idea of branding initiates' skin, near their groin area.

"She started as a slave and she became a slave master," Parlato alleged. "Her nickname among defectors is 'Pimp Mack.'"

Mack's fellow "Smallville" co-star Kristin Kreuk was also accused of helping to recruit women as sex slaves into Nxivm. She has denied the allegations.

The 35-year-old said in a statement posted to Twitter in March that she took a NXIVM course when she was 23 to help battle her “shyness” but left the group about five years ago.

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” Kreuk wrote. “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved.”

The actress denied she had any influence within the group and was not involved in its “Dominus Obsequious Sororium” (DOS), which translates from Latin to “Master Over the Slave Woman.”

“The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false,” Kreuk said. “During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

The women -- or “sex slaves” -- were reportedly put on a strict diet of about 500 to 800 calories a day in order to be thin for Raniere, also known as “The Vanguard.”

The cult leader coerced the women into having sex with him and doing menial chores for “masters,” according to previous reports.

Mack appeared in "Smallville," a TV series about a young Clark Kent, from 2001-2011.