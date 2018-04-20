Kourtney Kardashian strips down for sexy new photoshoot

Another year is lookin' good on Kourtney Kardashian!

Just two days after turning 39, the reality star stripped down to nothing but her birthday suit for a sexy photo shoot with V magazine.

Photographed by Greg Swales, the mother of three sizzles while posing naked, with a bright pink Strateus Carlucci jacket draped over her right shoulder and booty. Her brunette tresses were kept down, in a style that reminds us of the beach-inspired waves Kim Kardashian West rocked at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016.

In another pic, Kourtney appears to be glowing, with her sultry smoky eye and bronzed cheeks on full display. The shoot was in promotion of her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, KOURT x KYLIE, with sister Kylie Jenner, so naturally, she had to sport one of the new lip shades. Kourt is wearing French Kiss velvet, a color that's perfect for every day wear, and available April 25.

"My sisters and I are known for the way we use makeup and our different looks, so it makes total sense to all of us when our style begins to evolve to the next thing," the beauty guru tells the outlet. "What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it."

"I think this shoot using my collab with Kylie was the perfect situation to try some new stuff," she adds. "I've lately been in a sort of mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason."

It's working, girl!

Following the release of the images, Kourtney also took to her app, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from the photo shoot.

"My V Magazine shoot is out today," she wrote. "All shot with makeup looks from my KOURT x KYLIE collab! I loved shooting this with photographer Greg Swales, hair by Andrew Fitzsimons, makeup by Patrick Ta and stylist Dani Michelle."

