Emily Ratajkowski says husband Sebastian Bear-McClard proposed with a paper clip

Emily Ratajkowski shocked the world when she revealed her surprise marriage to actor/producer Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York City’s City Hall six weeks ago with little explanation on social media.

But the model and “Blurred Lines” star finally got candid about her wedding when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show Monday night.

“He proposed to me at [New York City upscale restaurant] Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” recalled the 26-year-old. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

2.23.18 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:04am PST

But the paper clip ring didn’t last for long. Ratajkowski and her beau had other things in mind.

“So we’re both interesting little humans is what I would say and you do need 24 hours before you have to go down to City Hall and get your license because they don’t want you to do the Vegas thing,” she explained. “Like, you have to think about it for 24 hours. I think that’s why. So then we walked into Chinatown and bought a little piece of, like an ounce of gold, and he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold and make the rings.’

“… So I was like, ‘I just don’t see us melting down gold, like that just seems kind of difficult,’ but then he ended up going to some store in midtown and met this nice man – this is the night before our wedding, by the way – and this very nice Israeli man was like, ‘I know how to do that.'"

Soon Ratajkowski and McClard found themselves in a studio after hours to transform their ounce of gold into a wedding band.

“… We actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch,” she explained. “And they were supposed to be temporary rings, but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, like could you be more personal, really?”