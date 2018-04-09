Man on 'Wheel of Fortune' misses out on $7G after pronouncing 'Flamenco' as 'Flamingo'

A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” missed out on an easy $7,100 Monday after botching his pronunciation of the word “Flamenco.”

A contestant named “Jonny” may have thought he would easily take the cash home that would come with a trip to Europe. He had a complete answer on the board reading: “Flamenco Dance Lessons.”

But rather than saying “flamenco,” the man said “flamingo” – an exotic pink bird – sending him into a state of disbelief after the show host Pat Sajak buzzed him for a wrong answer.

Jonny’s botched pronunciation meant that his opponent, Ashley, had an easy walk and will be enjoying some of the Jonny’s money somewhere in the sunny parts of Europe.

But this was actually Jonny’s the second fail of the night. Earlier in the game, the contestant could not nail down the obvious answer on the board that read “dog and pony show me the money.”

With just two letters to go, the wheel landed on the $2,500 mark – only for Jonny to shout for the letter C.

Earlier this year, a contestant on “Jeopardy!” lost over $3,000 after calling Coolio's song "Gangsta's Paradise” as “Gangster's Paradise" with a hard R.