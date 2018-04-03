Joaquin Phoenix says the Joker could be 'interesting' role

Joaquin Phoenix said Monday he isn’t against taking on the role of the Joker after recent reports named him as the next actor to personify the sinister comic character.

Phoenix, 43, told Fandango playing the Joker could be “interesting,” but he didn’t confirm nor deny rumors he would be taking on the role in a new DC Comics film.

“I don’t know…it could be an interesting character, I don’t know,” Phoenix told Fandango.

The actor said he wouldn’t be opposed to comic book movies if the conditions were right.

“I see it as any other movie,” he said. “I wouldn’t say…'I won’t do Westerns.' It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre, I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, no -- I wouldn’t do that kind of movie.”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX IN TALKS TO STAR AS THE JOKER IN A NEW ORIGIN FILM

When told he would make a good Joker, Phoenix smiled and rubbed his hands together, according to Fandango.

Variety reported in February that Phoenix was in talks to take on the Clown Prince of Crime in an origin movie by “Hangover” director Todd Phillips. Though no permanent casting decision has been made, the Oscar-nominated actor is said to be the top choice for the '80s-set origin film. But sources told Variety that Phoenix has already committed to the role.

Before Monday's interview, Phoenix had denied knowing anything about the Joker movie but said the project “sounds amazing,” The Wrap reported.