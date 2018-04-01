Dwayne Johnson opens up about depression battle, mom's suicide attempt

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up about his secret battle with his mental health after suffering from depression for decades.

The 45-year-old actor has become known as one of the biggest action heroes in showbiz, but has opened up for the first time about his inner struggles.

He confessed that the bouts of low mood started when he was living in poverty as a child – and witnessed his mother Ata attempt suicide when he was just fifteen years old.

Speaking to the Express, he revealed: "She got out of the car on the Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic.

"Big rigs and cars were swerving out the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road."

Dwayne admits that his mum was in such a state during the attempt that she doesn’t even recall trying to take her own life.

"She has no recollection of it whatsoever," he admitted. "Probably best she doesn't."

