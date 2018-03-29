Michelle Phillips slams Mick Jagger threesome rumor

Michelle Phillips would never have a ménage à trois with Mick Jagger and she is angry at infamous groupie Pamela Des Barres for thinking she would, Phillips told The New York Post.

Des Barres, who wrote “I’m With the Band,” reveals on PleaseKillMe.com how she missed a chance to spend a night with Jagger because she mistakenly thought Phillips would be there, too.

“It’s a lie. I don’t even know this woman. It’s totally absurd she would drag me into her storyline,” Phillips said. “I wish she would just go away and leave me alone.”

Des Barres — whose long list of conquests includes Jimmy Page, Jim Morrison, Woody Allen and Don Johnson — recalled, “As pretty and charming as Michelle Phillips was, I’m an old-fashioned, one-on-one bona fide romantic.”

