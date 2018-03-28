Kristen Wiig reportedly in early talks for 'Wonder Woman 2' villain role

Following the success of DC and Warner Bros. hit “Wonder Woman,” the sequel is well underway and may have already found its villain in the form of former “SNL” cast member Kristen Wiig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig is in early talks to play the antagonist to Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince character. The star will return as the title superhero and Wiig is believed to be gearing up to take on the DC comics villain Cheetah.

In the comics, Cheetah (A.K.A. Dr. Barbara Minerva) is a British archaeologist who is given the powers of an ancient cheetah god when things go awry on an expedition in the African jungle. She crosses paths with Wonder Woman after becoming obsessed with the lasso of truth. However, it’s unclear if the film’s adaptation of the character will follow this character arc in any way.

So far, precious little is known about “Wonder Woman 2.” As previously reported, Patty Jenkins will return to the director’s chair to helm the follow up, set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

“Wonder Woman 2” is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

Previous credits for Wiig include the recent remake of “Ghostbusters” as well as “Zoolander 2,” “Bridesmaids” and “Her.” Sadly, the talks are said to be preliminary, so the film hasn’t found its new villain just yet.

Reps for Wiig did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.