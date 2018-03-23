Florida 'hot cop' will reportedly appear on 'Survivor'

A Florida police officer whose photo went viral while working after Hurricane Irma is set to be on the next season of “Survivor," according to reports.

Officer Daniel Rengering of the Gainesville Police Department who caught attention for his good looks in the viral post will be taking a leave of absence from the force to compete on the 37th season “Survivor,” TMZ reported. The show is about to begin production in Fiji.

TMZ reported the handsome officer was approached by the show’s producers a few months ago and he agreed to appear on the reality show. He is also getting compensated for his appearance, about $10,000 and a grand prize of $1 million if he wins.

The gossip website reported Rengering will still have his job once he returns from the show.

Rengering's career is booming, unlike Michael Hamill who was also in the photo. Hamill resigned from the force on Dec. 6, 2017, amid an internal investigation into anti-Semitic comments he made on social media and allegedly having sex while on the job.

The post of Hamill, Rengering and another officer John Nordman went viral because of the officers’ good looks. Before it was removed, the photo received 181,000 comments, 517,000 likes and 276,000 shares.