Caitlyn Jenner reveals shocking photo of sun damaged face

New York Post
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party â Arrivals â Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 â Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - HP1EE350KAOU2

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed some serious sun damage to her face.  (Reuters)

Caitlyn Jenner posted a startling photo and PSA for her followers who love the sun.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” the Olympian-turned-reality-star, 68, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “PSA- always wear your sunblock!”

The photo showed a large red spot on Jenner’s nose. She appeared makeup-free in the shot.

A rep for Jenner had no further details early Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Jenner posted some fun in the sun in Fontina, Calif., for a NASCAR race at the Autoclub Speedway. She was covered in a jacket and jeans and wore sunglasses.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.