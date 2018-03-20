Caitlyn Jenner reveals shocking photo of sun damaged face

Caitlyn Jenner posted a startling photo and PSA for her followers who love the sun.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” the Olympian-turned-reality-star, 68, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “PSA- always wear your sunblock!”

The photo showed a large red spot on Jenner’s nose. She appeared makeup-free in the shot.

A rep for Jenner had no further details early Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Jenner posted some fun in the sun in Fontina, Calif., for a NASCAR race at the Autoclub Speedway. She was covered in a jacket and jeans and wore sunglasses.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.