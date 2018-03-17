Rapper Logic reportedly splits from wife of 2 years

Another couple has called it quits.

Rapper Logic and his wife, Jessica Andrea, have reportedly split after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The couple tied the knot in October of 2015 after dating for two years. Though, fans quickly noticed that Andrea no longer follows the "1-800-273-8255" rapper on Instagram. He still follows her. ET has reached out to Logic's rep for comment.

In December, Logic shared a sweet Instagram video of himself surprising his wife with a Mercedes SUV for Christmas.

"I’ve never spent crazy money on anything. After years and years of sacrifice and hard work it’s time to enjoy what I’ve been so blessed to amass. Merry Christmas to my beautiful wife @itsjessandrea," he captioned the clip.

Logic and Andrea appeared to be doing fine at the beginning of the year. Both were spotted smiling and posing together at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in January.

ET caught up with Logic during the red carpet where he talked about taking the stage with survivors during the suicide awareness performance.

