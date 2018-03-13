Evening newscasts barely mention House Intel findings of 'no evidence of collusion'

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee wrapped up its inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election on Monday without finding any evidence of collusion with the Trump campaign – but viewers of evening newscasts would hardly know it.

CBS’s “Evening News” spent only 31 seconds on the story, ABC’s “World News Tonight” covered the news for 27 seconds and NBC’s “Nightly News” didn’t even mention the news, according to the Media Research Center.

The mainstream media has spent months agonizing over alleged collusion, but the big three broadcast networks dedicated a total of 58 minutes to the committee’s findings. It will be interesting to see if the Democrats on the House panel, who are expected to put out their own report, receive more airtime.

MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro noted that ABC’s White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl appeared “almost irritated” by the findings.

“These are the Republicans that control that committee… the finding is hardly surprising,” Karl said on ABC’s newscast. “Given how partisan that committee is, it's not going to have any impact on the overall debate over Russia.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy called it “sad” on Tuesday morning when he learned about the lack of coverage on the big three networks, saying, “Do the news!”

The story was covered extensively on cable news despite being virtually ignored on broadcast networks.

“We didn't find any evidence of collusion and I don't think [special counsel Robert Mueller] will either,” Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway, who led the bipartisan investigation, said on “Special Report.”

The committee's investigation was based on four topics: Russian active measures against the 2016 U.S. election, the U.S. government's response to the attack, links between Russians and the Trump and Clinton campaigns, and purported leaks of classified information.

The report also noted that based on its investigation, which lasted more than a year, the committee disagreed with the intelligence community’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a “supposed preference” for then-candidate Donald Trump.

“We disagree with the Intelligence Community’s position that Putin favored Trump,” Conaway told Fox News. He said he had “no contact” with the White House during the probe.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.