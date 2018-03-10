'Real Housewife' Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy reveal photo

Meghan King Edmonds just pulled a Beyonce.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star surprised fans on Instagram when she posted pics of herself amazingly recreating Beyonce's infamous pregnancy photo shoot, and ET has all the details.

Meghan, who is expecting twins of her own, matched Beyonce's record-breaking Instagram photo perfectly in her own shoot, from the blue sky background and arrangement of flowers, to her staring down the camera beneath a green-tinted veil.

"If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds #twinscomingsoon #imitationisflattery #thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot," she cleverly captioned the pic.

"Honestly, I thought it was brilliantly extra when she did it, and then when I got pregnant with twins, I was like, 'OMG. This is perfect. I have to recreate this,'" Meghan tells ET of the shoot, which took two hours to set up, after a florist spent seven and half hours building the $3,500 floral structure. "I can't decide if it's so Versace, if it's '90s glam, or if it's the latest and greatest artist."

While she got all dolled up for the camera, the mother of one admits she's "really starting to slow down" as her due date approaches. "Twins are rough! After I did that shoot, it kicked my butt and I was only shooting for, like, five minutes," she says. "It's crazy how normal stuff all of a sudden becomes stressful for the pregnancy."

Meghan revealed she was pregnant with twin boys in December, expanding her brood with husband Jim Edmonds by two. The couple already share 1-year-old daughter Aspen King Edmonds, who Meghan says is blissfully unaware that siblings are on the way.

"She has no clue. But she LOVES babies and her baby dolls... not as much as she loves balls, but pretty close!" Meghan shared.

