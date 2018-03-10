Nun involved in Katy Perry convent lawsuit dies after court collapse

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, one of the nuns who was involved in the 8-acre convent lawsuit filed by Katy Perry, has died after collapsing in court on Friday.

According to TMZ, Holzman, 89, was in court for a post-judgment hearing that was related to Perry's convent case when she collapsed.

Hours before her death, Holzman told KTTV, "We asked [Hollister] to save us, to buy the property. She had nothing to do with forcing herself on us.”

She added: "And to Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

Archbishop Jose Gomez said in a statement that Holzman had served the church “with dedication and love for many years.”

"I was sad to hear the news of her passing and I have offered a Mass for the repose of her soul," Gomez added. "We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones."

The controversial estate case dates back to 2015 when Perry sought to purchase the property from Holzman and another nun for $14.5 million in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property included a Roman-villa style building with an attached convent that had closed in 2011, Variety reported.

But the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer wasn't the only person interested in the unique, hill-top property.

Businesswoman Dana Hollister, who according to the Los Angeles Times, was known for purchasing property in the Silver Lake area next door since the 1990s, allegedly interfered with the transaction by attempting to preemptively purchase the house from two nuns.

Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles fought back and sued Hollister for interfering with the property deal. A jury later found Hollister guilty of interference and she was ordered to pay a total of $3.47 million to the archdiocese and $1.57 million to Perry as compensation for the subsequent court fees.

The nuns who once lived on the convent reportedly opposed selling to Perry and tried instead to sell to Hollister. But a judge nullified the sale earlier this year and ruled that the archdiocese had the right to sell the property, not the nuns, Variety reported.

The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary have owned the property for more than 40 years, but they haven't lived in the convent for several years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.