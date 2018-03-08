Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reality

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'great' parents, Kris Jenner says

Fox News
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.  (Reuters)

Proud mom Kris Jenner gushed over her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner's parenting skills.

Jenner, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed a daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1.

"She loves it," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told reporters at Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa Grand Opening Party on Wednesday, People reports.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"She’s doing really, really great," she added. "The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited."

The 62-year-old was also a young mother herself, giving birth to her eldest child Kourtney Kardashian when she was 22.

#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

"It’s overwhelming when you’re that young, and so things go by so fast and the moments slipped by," Kris said. "So enjoy it because all of a sudden they’re 30."

The reality star added that she and Kylie were "born to have kids." But what about new dad Travis Scott?

Our little rager !!!!

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

"He’s so great," she said before adding that she hasn't "really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time.

She added, "He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie."