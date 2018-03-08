Disney boss tells shareholders that ‘The View’ star Joy Behar apologized for anti-Christian remarks, report says

ABC News’ “The View” star Joy Behar has reportedly apologized for recent comments that mocked Vice President Pence’s Christian faith.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a shareholder meeting that Behar apologized “for things she has said about Christians and the Trump administration,” according to Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller.

“Iger agrees that was appropriate,” Miller added.

The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint tweeted that “Behar apologized to Pence” and Iger told shareholders he “took exception with Joy Behar's remarks.”

ABC did not immediately respond to request for confirmation.

Back on Feb. 13, “The View” panel criticized Pence's faith when co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t know that I want my vice president, um — speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.”

Behar chimed in, adding that hearing from Jesus is actually called “mental illness.” Pence himself didn’t appreciate the comments and slammed ABC News.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” Pence said during an appearance on C-SPAN following the controversial remarks. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

The Media Research Center launched a campaign to hold “View” co-hosts accountable for spewing “anti-Christian bigotry,” and ABC received over 30,000 phone calls from angry viewers.

The MRC, which says it's “America’s leading media watchdog in documenting, exposing and neutralizing liberal media bias,” posted contact information for 14 of the ABC News program’s advertisers as well as the president of ABC.

MRC President Brent Bozell published an open letter to ABC News calling for an apology.

“I am sure the advertisers of ‘The View’ will be just as appalled as I am about the anti-Christian remarks made on the show,” Bozell wrote.