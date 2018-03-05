Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment slammed for excluding Adam West, Glen Campbell

The 2018 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment got an "incomplete" grade from fans after stars including Adam West, Glen Campbell and David Cassidy were left out of the prestigious montage.

The awards show always honors Hollywood actors, singers and filmmakers who died in the last year. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top,” a tribute to the late singer, who died last October. The “In Memoriam” segment featured stars such as Sir Roger Moore, Don Rickles, Harry Dean Stanton and Jerry Lewis.

Watchers on social media, however, were quick to point out West, known for playing Batman in the 1960s TV series, was snubbed in the segment. West died last June after battling leukemia.

Campbell, who died last August at 81, starred in the 1969 film “True Grit” and was nominated for best original song, "I'm Not Going to Miss You," in 2015.

Other people left out of the “In Memoriam” segment included “Harlem Nights” actress Della Reese, “The Lion King” actor Robert Guillaume, “Fraiser” star John Mahoney, "Gomer Pyle"s Jim Nabors, "The Partridge Family" star David Cassidy, "Magnum P.I." actor John Hillerman, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” director Tobe Hooper, “Written on the Wind” actress Dorothy Malone, and “House of Cards” actor Reg. E. Cathey.

Some people also argued that “M*A*S*H” star David Ogden Stiers should have been honored in the segment, though he died a day before the awards show. However, the Oscars did manage to add Bill Paxton into last year's "In Memoriam," who also died a day before the 2017 Academy Awards.