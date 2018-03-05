Oscar winner Frances McDormand VERY friendly welcome from Gal Gadot

If there was one person who was happy over Frances McDormand’s big Oscar win, it’s “Wonder Woman.”

Gal Gadot, the actress behind the comic book hero in the hit 2017 film, was spotted rushing over to the 60-year-old at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills before giving the fellow star a very affectionate embrace and smooch.

Gadot, 32, who appeared eager to thank the fellow actress after her big win, was photographed nearly giving McDormand a kiss on the lips.

The two stars then happily chatted away.

McDormand won her second Academy Award for her portrayal of Mildred Hayes – a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter – in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

While accepting her best actress award, McDormand famously asked all the female nominees in every category to stand with her on stage.

“The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on,” McDormand called out. “Look around, look around… because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.”

McDormand previously won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police office in 1996’s “Fargo.” Her win on Sunday night was not a surprise – she has swept the major awards this year.