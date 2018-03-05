The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry files for divorce from J.P. Arencibia

Looks like Kimberly Perry has a new country song on her hands.

The singer from The Band Perry confirmed on Sunday that she is officially ending her relationship with former MLB player J.P. Arencibia after nearly four years of marriage.

E! News confirmed Perry recently filed for divorce.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” the 34-year-old wrote on social media. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

Arencibia also hinted at the breakup on a image he posted on Instagram.

"Don't worry about a thing 'cause every little thing is gonna be all right," it read.

Arencibia first met Perry backstage at a concert in his native Florida in February 2012. The two began dating soon after.

The 32-year-old proposed to Perry in 2013 at her parents’ house in Greeneville, Tenn. They married in 2014 near Perry’s family home at a small chapel. Fellow country crooner Carrie Underwood was spotted at the wedding.

Arencibia previously wished Perry a loving happy birthday on Instagram last July.

“I love you more than I’d ever be able to explain!” he wrote.

Perry told Fox News in February 2017 the band has kept busy promoting their first pop album “My Bad Imagination.”

“We always judge things by our live show because when we grew up in Alabama everything we did from the get-go was live performance,” she said. “Right before we were writing songs, before we were doing interviews, we would just be on stage doing Led Zeppelin covers.

"So for us, the new music just feels really, really good on stage… We were more motivated to write the lyrics on this album than any other and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”