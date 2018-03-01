Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom vacation together in Prague

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back on.

The couple, who split a year ago, were spotted together in Prague, where Bloom’s shooting the series “Carnival Row.”

In January, the rekindled twosome were vacationing in the Maldives, and have also been openly flirting on social media.

Perry posted a video catching the bouquet at her brother’s wedding, and captioned it, “When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it.”

Bloom replied, “You can run but you can’t hide . . . from YOURSELF.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.