Aaron Paul's wife opens up about battle with infection from breastfeeding

Aaron Paul's wife, Lauren Paul, recently got real about post-child labor and opened up about the breastfeeding infection she developed while nursing her newborn daughter, Stormy Annabelle.

On Wednesday, the wife of the "Breaking Bad" actor shared an emotional post on Instagram detailing her struggle with the new mom duty after she developed Mastitis, "an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms," she said.

Paul began her post by explaining the joys of motherhood post-giving birth.

"I always heard things like 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant," she said. "It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."

But then the new mom, who gave birth to her daughter on Feb. 8, opened up about the "real stuff" and said, "This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but... breastfeeding. Oh man."

"While it's been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks," the 31-year-old admitted.

Paul described her battle with the illness saying she felt "the sickest she had ever felt" after fighting a 104-degree fever and dealing with "unbelievable" pains and aches. But as a new mother, Paul said that she felt that it was her responsibility to share her experience with other moms, to help spread awareness about the infection that can occur.

"If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," Paul said. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers."

At the end of her post, the mother gave a shout to all moms and said, "I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone."

Aaron Paul, the Emmy award-winner and The Kind Campaign co-founder, got engaged in January 2012 and the couple later tied the knot in Malibu Parisian-themed ceremony in 2013.



After their engagement, Aaron told People, “I’m the luckiest man on the planet."