Aaron Paul's wife opens up about battle with infection from breastfeeding

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016.

Aaron Paul's wife, Lauren Paul, recently got real about post-child labor and opened up about the breastfeeding infection she developed while nursing her newborn daughter, Stormy Annabelle. 

On Wednesday, the wife of the "Breaking Bad" actor shared an emotional post on Instagram detailing her struggle with the new mom duty after she developed Mastitis, "an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms," she said.

I always heard things like “you have never known a love like this,” or “it’s like your heart is living outside your chest,” from different parents while I was pregnant. It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it’s all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is. But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I’m definitely on the mend in that department but...breastfeeding. Oh man. While it’s been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks. For those of you who don’t know what that is, it’s an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms. Yesterday I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt. The pain and aches were unbelievable. For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me. What I keep coming back to is the fact that I feel like all these very common issues that can come up immediately after having a baby are not really talked about and being here now, I’m feeling a responsibility to share this so that any new mamma-to-be reading this is aware of these potential issues. If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding. Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers. There are so many things that can happen...an oversupply of milk leading to infection, your baby having trouble latching, having an undersupply... being aware of this will be so helpful so that you will know how to avoid or handle these things. So with that, I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone. And because it’s been on my mind, to all the single parents out there raising babies and children, you are an actual superhero. You are THE superhero. Never forget that. 💛

Paul began her post by explaining the joys of motherhood post-giving birth. 

"I always heard things like 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant," she said. "It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."

But then the new mom, who gave birth to her daughter on Feb. 8, opened up about the "real stuff" and said, "This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but... breastfeeding. Oh man."

"While it's been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks," the 31-year-old admitted. 

Paul described her battle with the illness saying she felt "the sickest she had ever felt" after fighting a 104-degree fever and dealing with "unbelievable" pains and aches. But as a new mother, Paul said that she felt that it was her responsibility to share her experience with other moms, to help spread awareness about the infection that can occur. 

"If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," Paul said. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers."

At the end of her post, the mother gave a shout to all moms and said, "I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone."

Aaron Paul, the Emmy award-winner and The Kind Campaign co-founder, got engaged in January 2012 and the couple later tied the knot in Malibu Parisian-themed ceremony in 2013.

After their engagement, Aaron told People, “I’m the luckiest man on the planet."

