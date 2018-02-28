Keith Richards apologizes to Mick Jagger for suggesting rock legend get a vasectomy

The Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards apologized Wednesday for the “completely out of line” comments he made in an interview with The Wall Street Journal about longtime bandmate Mick Jagger.

In the piece, Richards called the band’s frontman “a randy old bastard” and insinuated that he should get a vasectomy.

EGYPTIAN SINGER AND ‘THE VOICE’ STAR SHERINE ABDEL-WAHAB SENTENCED TO 6 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR NILE RIVER JOKE

“I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line,” Richards said in a tweet. “I have of course apologised to him in person.”

Richards’ choice of words came after The Journal asked his thoughts on the birth of Jagger’s most recent child.

“Mick’s a randy old bastard,” the guitarist responded in Wednesday’s article. “It’s time for the snip – you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARREST DETAILS EMERGE: ‘MELROSE PLACE’ STAR ALLEGEDLY CURSED AT COPS, KICKED OFFICER

Baby Deveraux, the eighth addition to Jagger’s growing brood, was born on Dec. 8, 2016. The baby’s mother is Melanie Hamrick, who is dating the 73-year-old rocker. The child is the couple's first together, according to Rolling Stone.

The comments are just the latest in a longtime back-and-forth between the men. The outlet also probed Richards about earlier comments he made about Jagger in his memoir “Life,” in which he called Jagger “unbearable.”

“Mick and I would have spats anyway, no matter what I said in the book, and I left a lot out,” he said. “Mick and I live off of this fire between us.”