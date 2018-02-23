Olympic French figure skater pulls off shocking costume change

French figure skater Mae-Berenice Meite didn’t have the most flawless routine during the women’s free skate, and she didn’t even land every jump, but she pulled off something no other skater of the night dared to try: a costume change.

Midway through her program, Meite, 23, shocked when she swiped away a part of her dark skating skirt to reveal a glittered, multicolored costume change.

As she changed her look, the music swapped to match her new ensemble.

She was initially skating to Chopin and as she rearranged her outfit, the music switched to the upbeat tune “Happy” by French band C2C.

It’s not the first time Meite has caught attention for her theatrics on the ice. In the short program several days earlier, she skated to Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls),” which got the crowd and Twitterverse raving.

During the team event, Meite skated to “Run the World (Girls),” as well as “Halo” by Queen Bey. The upbeat mix drew an enthusiastic reaction from the likes of Leslie Jones.

Meite fell during her women’s free skate routine on Friday in Pyeongchang, and earned a combine total score of 159.92, putting her in 19th place out of 24 at the end of the event, but her costume change still made her a buzz-worthy competitor.

Earlier in the week, her French teammate Gabriella Papadakis, an ice dancer, made headlines for a costume shock of her own. Papadakis suffered a cringe-worthy wardrobe malfunction when her emerald dress unhooked and her breast was exposed on live TV.

At the final figure skating event of the Winter Games, the big winner of the night was 15-year-old Alina Zagitova of Russia, who managed to beat her rival and fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva. Medvedeva, 18, took home the silver. Zagitova skated flawlessly and earned 239.57, while Medvedeva got a sky high score of 238.26, leading to close face-off between the two.

The skaters from Team USA landed in 9th, 10th and 11th place, with Bradie Tennell leading the group.