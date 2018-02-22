Khloe Kardashian's ex husband gives his blessing to the pregnant star

Lamar Odom has proof Khloé Kardashian will make a great mom.

“I know if she can take care of a grown man for four years — the way she took care of me — yeah, I know she can take care of a baby,” the former NBA star said in an interview airing Monday on “Access.”

Odom, 38, and Kardashian, 33, tied the knot in 2009, but she filed for divorce in December 2013 after Odom cheated on her and was battling an addiction to drugs. But when Odom nearly died after overdosing at a Nevada brothel in 2015, Kardashian put their split on hold and remained by his side during his lengthy recovery.

Their divorce was finalized at last in December 2016.

Although Odom said of Kardashian’s pregnancy that it “couldn’t happen to a better person,” he admitted to being upset after learning she had faked attempts to get pregnant during their marriage.

“That was hurtful,” Odom said. “But I mean, I was going through some things at the time so I didn’t really take it too personally.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple has been dating since the fall of 2016. Thompson, 26, also has a 1-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.