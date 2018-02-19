Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Lionel Richie calls Sofia and Scott Disick's relationship 'just a phase'

By Derrick Bryson Taylor | New York Post
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2014 file photo, recording artist Lionel Richie performs onstage at The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Richie is keeping busy with his “All the Hits All Night Long” tour, which kicks off its second North American leg May 29, 2014, in Vancouver. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, file)

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2014 file photo, recording artist Lionel Richie performs onstage at The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Richie is keeping busy with his “All the Hits All Night Long” tour, which kicks off its second North American leg May 29, 2014, in Vancouver. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, file)  (The Associated Press)

Lionel Richie doesn’t have much to say about his daughter Sofia Richie‘s relationship with Scott Disick, but he doesn’t think it will last forever.

“She’s 19,” the music icon told The Daily Telegraph. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

🌱

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia and Scott, 34, have been dating for more than nine months and have been photographed celebrating their love all over the world – from Miami to romantic strolls in Italy.

Despite Scott’s reputation as a hard-partying kind of guy with three young kids, Lionel had nothing but good things to say about him.

Happy Valentines babe 🌹

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

“From what I met of him he’s a very nice guy,” Lionel, 68, quipped. “When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post. 