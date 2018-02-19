Lionel Richie calls Sofia and Scott Disick's relationship 'just a phase'

Lionel Richie doesn’t have much to say about his daughter Sofia Richie‘s relationship with Scott Disick, but he doesn’t think it will last forever.

“She’s 19,” the music icon told The Daily Telegraph. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

Sofia and Scott, 34, have been dating for more than nine months and have been photographed celebrating their love all over the world – from Miami to romantic strolls in Italy.

Despite Scott’s reputation as a hard-partying kind of guy with three young kids, Lionel had nothing but good things to say about him.

“From what I met of him he’s a very nice guy,” Lionel, 68, quipped. “When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.