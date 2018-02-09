'The View' star Joy Behar: 'As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans'

Things got ugly on ABC’s “The View” on Friday when co-host Joy Behar criticized Republicans as talk turned to former White House aide Rob Porter.

Behar, an outspoken liberal, criticized Chief of Staff John Kelly for saying he was “shocked” at domestic abuse allegations made against Porter when there have been various reports that he may have known about Porter’s history.

"Why is Kelly so shocked -- shocked, I tell you -- all of a sudden?” Behar asked while smirking.

The program’s conservative voice, co-host Meghan McCain, chimed in and disapproved of Behar giggling at her own comment.

“We're talking the abuse of a woman. I mean — look at that photo! We should not be laughing,” McCain said.

Behar was apparently inflamed by McCain’s comment. "We're talking about Kelly. We're talking about Kelly! We are not talking about abuse right now,” Behar said while pointing at McCain. “Don’t say something like that."

McCain attempted to point out that Behar was laughing but the liberal host interrupted.

“We are laughing at him being shocked,” Behar said.

“It’s very serious and as a Republican, I am offended,” McCain said before Behar fired back, “As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans!"

McCain was clearly angry, but co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in to keep the peace and steered the conversation back to the Porter situation.

Despite Hostin’s efforts, though, things escalated a few moments later when the panel started to discuss White house communication director Hope Hick and her alleged relationship with Porter. Behar chimed in but McCain cut her off and brought up her previous remarks.

"Well, you're offended by Republicans, so all Republicans, probably, and … offended by me sitting here because I'm a Republican," McCain said.

Behar responded that she was “offended by a party that backs a racist,” which resulted in McCain saying, “Oh my God.”

The ABC colleagues bickered back and forth until Hostin jumped in and spoke. Then came a commercial break.