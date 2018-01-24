Daphne Oz shows off post-baby body: I still look 'three months pregnant'

The former co-host of "The Chew" shared a photo via Instagram on Tuesday of her post-baby body nearly two months after welcoming her third child, Domenica Celine, with husband John Jovanovic. The post included an honest and poignant message to any new moms who may be struggling with their bodies after baby.

"Seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant," the 31-year-old captioned the selfie, in which she was wearing a black bra and black lace underwear. "There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards."

"Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs," she continued. "I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."

Nevertheless, the mother of three told her fellow parents to "prepare to be amazed."

"Your experience will be just right for you. Prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others," she concluded. "Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman."

Oz, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Philomena Bijou and 2-year-old son Jovan Jr. shut down haters last year after she was criticized for sharing a bikini pic.

"I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin -- whether we're trying to lose or gain weight, whether we've had babies or not. We are under constant scrutiny," the nutrition author wrote in response to the negative comments at the time. "I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first. But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another."

