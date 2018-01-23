Naomi Watts remembers 'beautiful soul' Heath Ledger 10 years after his tragic death

Naomi Watts remembered her former boyfriend Heath Ledger in an Instagram post Monday on the 10-year anniversary of the actor’s sudden death.

Watts posted a picture of Ledger taken by her brother, photographer Ben Watts. She wrote that she would “never forget his gentle spirit.” Watts and Ledger dated from 2002 to 2004.

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit,” the “Gypsy” actress wrote.

BILL COSBY JOKES HE ‘USED TO BE A COMEDIAN’ TO SUPPORTIVE CROWD AMID LEGAL BATTLE AT HIS FIRST SHOW SINCE 2015

"The Dark Knight” actor started dating Michelle Williams after they met on the set of the Academy Award-winning film “Brokeback Mountain.” Williams and Ledger had a daughter, Matilda, in October 2005. In 2007, the couple split.

Busy Philipps, the godmother of Matilda, also paid tribute to Ledger in an Instagram story video.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” Philipps wrote.

NEIL DIAMOND ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM TOURING, PARKINSON’S DIAGNOSIS

“It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song… it’s weird.”

Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008 of an accidental prescription pill overdose in a New York City apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.