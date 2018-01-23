Bella Thorne and entourage kicked out of hotel for smoking pot at Sundance

Wild child Bella Thorne is wreaking havoc on the Sundance Film Festival — the former Disney child star’s entourage was kicked out of her hotel in Park City, Utah, for smoking pot.

A source tells us that Thorne and her entourage of four — including her boyfriend, long-haired stoner rapper Mod Sun — were removed from their room at the Park City Marriott after someone in the group was caught smoking marijuana.

Thorne, 20, is at Sundance to promote the film “Assassination Nation,” which premiered at the festival on Sunday.

“They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere,” says a spy, adding, “There were so many bags, they needed a trail car to carry them.” Thorne did make it to the premiere, sporting dark hair, patent-leather thigh- high boots and metallic makeup.

We’re told that she and her entourage wound up at Marriott’s MountainSide location in Park City — but the next day didn’t seem to be going any better for the “Famous in Love” starlet.

“She called in sick for most of her press interviews on Monday,” says the source. “She canceled everything in the morning.”

Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgård and director Sam Levinson are also in town to promote the thriller about high school and social media.

Thorne’s boyfriend Mod Sun has released several marijuana-themed tunes, including “Stoner Girl” and “Ganja Farmer.” His recent video for the song “poundzzzzzz” shows him carrying around a bag of bud and even using it as a pillow. Mod Sun also has his own limited-edition vape pen.

Thorne previously appeared to smoke weed in pictures she posted to Twitter in January. She is seen in a messy bedroom reaching for what looks like a blunt in one image. She captioned the shot: “Gimmie dat thing so I don’t have to clean my room . . .” She even chose a marijuana-leaf birthday cake last year. A rep for Thorne did not return requests for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.