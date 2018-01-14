Grammy Awards 2018 nominees and show information

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be held in two weeks in New York City. Read on for a look at the upcoming awards show.

How can I watch the 60th Grammy Awards?

You can tune in Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS to watch the Grammys, which will be hosted by comedian James Corden for the second year running.

“Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell and “ET" correspondent Keltie Knight will host the one-hour "GRAMMY Red Carpet Live," which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who's performing?

Pop singers Lady Gaga and Pink, rapper Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town are among the artists slated to perform. Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt are also expected to take the stage.

Some of the others who have been announced include pop star Bruno Mars, rapper Cardi B and artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Who has the most nominations?

Jay-Z is up for eight awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video.

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have seven and six nominations, respectively. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D. and SZA all have five each.

JAY-Z LEADS GRAMMY NOMINATIONS WITH 8

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA are up for Best New Artist.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

The nominees are: Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,"Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.," Lorde’s “Melodrama,” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track with Justin Bieber, “Despacito,” the Julia Michaels song “Issues” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” are all included in the category.

GRAMMY SNUBS AND SURPRISES

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

They include Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Mars' top 5 hit, "24K Magic," Lamar's No. 1 smash, "HUMBLE.," Gambino's "Redbone" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.