Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons tell actress' cancer to 'beat it' on final day of chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ sons sent her a special video on Thursday to mark the end of her chemotherapy.

The video shows 25-year-old Henry and 20-year-old Charlie dancing and lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

The 56-year-old “Veep” actress revealed in September she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she posted on Twitter at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Once the actress regains her strength, she will film the final season of HBO’s hit show “Veep.”

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.