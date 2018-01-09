Rose McGowan says she has to sell her house to pay legal bills after Weinstein scandal

Rose McGowan said she is selling her house to pay off legal bills as she battles Harvey Weinstein following her accusation that he raped her.

“I’m having to sell my house right now paying off legal bills trying to fight the monster,” she said, refusing to say Weinstein’s name. “That’s what I am facing.”

McGowan spoke to the press on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour to promote her new upcoming documentary series, “Citizen Rose.” The series will kick off on Jan. 30 with a two-hour special.

Ahead of the press Q-and-A, a video message from McGowan was playing in which she requested that no one in the room name the disgraced movie mogul.

“…I appreciate no mentions of the name that we all know or anything rude or combative please,” she said in the video before coming out in person to speak to the press.

McGowan then opened up about “Citizen Rose,” which will focus on her activism. She said she began filming the series before the Weinstein scandal broke. The movie mogul, facing numerous other accusations of misconduct, has repeatedly denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."

In "Citizen Rose," Weinstein is referred to only as "HW" or "the monster," said executive director Andrea Metz.

McGowan separated herself from Hollywood's anti-sexual misconduct "Times Up" initiative. She had harsh words for those behind “Time’s Up.”

“I know these people. I’ve known them for a long time,” she said. “I think a system that’s massively broken – that a Band-Aid to make you all feel better for what you’ve been silent witnesses to and participants… No, I do not forgive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.