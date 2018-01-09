Meghan Markle's half-sister says she isn't trying to cash in on royal romance

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant is trying to set the record straight about her new book and her feelings about her sister's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

In an appearance on British TV show “The Wright Stuff” on Monday, Grant denied she was trying to cash in on Markle’s royal romance and said she never took offense to Prince Harry’s family comments, despite what she wrote on Twitter.

"I think the term 'cash in' is a low blow," Grant told host Matthew Wright. "I think any of us who have experiences and feelings, positive, warm, insightful or otherwise and we are able to share them apparently — I wouldn't say that it's we're cashing in because there's certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious.”

She added, “So why not share information that is socially and historically valuable? I feel like it's kind of a service to do that.”

Grant, who shares a father with Markle, also defended the title for her upcoming book, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” saying it wasn’t “negative” and that she didn’t write “a slamming tell-all.”

"I chose the title because I was more making a mockery of tabloids who, at one point, called my sister ‘Princess Pushy,’” Grant said. “The opposite is true. And so I thought, you know, to make fun of that and illustrate that she really is not, I'm going to choose that title and run with it.”

Grant said she thought it was “funny” that the public has taken the “Princess Pushy” title “so literally.”

The half-sister also told “The Wright Stuff” she wasn’t offended by Prince Harry’s comment saying Markle was getting “the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

"I think he was referring to the family all being in one place —children running around, a large gathering. It's lovely that she can have that," Grant said. "So, it was more a matter of timing and geography and getting together in one place than having a family per se."

Markle's mother Doria Ragland and father Tom Markle divorced in 1987 when the actress was 6-years-old.

Grant previously wrote on Twitter that Markle “has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

“Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy,” she tweeted.

Grant said on Monday that her social media comments were “very positive, verbatim, and taken far out of context. It was never slamming. It was never negative.”

The "Suits" actress reportedly has an estranged relationship with her older sister. Grant has spoken ill of Markle in the past, saying, "Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess…The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry."

When asked about being invited to the royal wedding -- set for May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle -- Grant responded: “Invitations haven’t gone out yet, but I hope so. Of course I would like to be there.”

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.