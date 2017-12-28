Meghan Markle's half-sister slams Prince Harry's claim the royals are the family she 'never had'

Meghan Markle's half-sister has a bone to pick with her future brother-in-law.

Samantha Grant, who shares a father with the "Suits" actress, sounded off on Twitter after Prince Harry made some comments about his family's Christmas celebrations with his fiancée Markle.

He said in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, "There's always that family part of Christmas [where] there's always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time... [Meghan's] getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

Grant fired back on social media, "Actually she [Markle] has a large family who were always there with her and for her."

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017 She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She added "our household was very normal" and when Markle's mother Doria and their father Tom Markle divorced, "we all made it so it was like she had two houses."

"Meg's family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family... Marrying merely extends it."

Grant then insisted "no one was estranged" but Markle was "just too busy" to spend a lot of time with them.

Harry and his American actress wife-to-be stayed with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the holiday.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, and father Tom Markle divorced in 1987 when the actress was 6 years old.

In addition to Grant, Markle has a half-brother, Thomas Markle Grant Jr.

The "Suits" actress reportedly has an estranged relationship with her older sister, and Samantha Grant is shopping a tell-all about growing up with Markle.

Grant has spoken ill of Markle in the past saying, "Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess… The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry."

Markle and the prince are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple announced their engagement on Nov. 27. Harry proposed with a ring he designed which included two diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. The main stone was sourced from Botswana.

They met after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016.

Harry said during their first post-engagement interview he fell in love with the actress “so incredibly quickly” and felt like the “stars were aligned.”