Jenna Fischer says no one has asked her to return for rumored 'Office' revival

In December, rumors began to swirl that a revival of “The Office” is in the works, but Jenna Fischer said she has no information about the future of the show.

“I don’t know anything about ‘The Office’ revival,” she said Monday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “I know as much as anyone else.”

As for whether she’d return as Pam, she says she hasn’t been asked.

“I think that’s for networks to figure out if I were to be asked, but I haven’t been approached about it, I don’t want to think about it,” she said.

She then quickly added, “But I love Pam. Oh my God I love Pam.”

The star was speaking with reporters on Monday to promote her upcoming show “Splitting Up Together” about two parents who continue to live together after their divorce. She stars alongside Oliver Hudson. The show premieres on March 27th on ABC.

Reports emerged last month that NBC is looking to revive one of its most popular series, “The Office,” for a limited run. Rumors about the revival have stated star Steve Carrell doesn’t plan to participate. “The Office” ran from 2005 to 2013.

