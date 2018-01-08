Ewan McGregor thanks his estranged wife and rumored girlfriend at Golden Globes

There’s room for two women in Ewan McGregor‘s acceptance speech.

Accepting the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series/TV movie for his role as two brothers in the third season of “Fargo,” the Scottish actor, 46, thanked both his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis and his current girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

After thanking FX and other members of the show’s cast and crew, McGregor acknowledged his family, saying, “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And my four children — Clara, Esther Jamyan and Anouk — I love you.”

But he wasn’t done there, going on to add, “There wouldn’t have been any Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon, and there would’ve been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead. ” (In the third season of the critically acclaimed crime drama, McGregor played brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy. Winstead played Ray’s fiancee Nikki.)

In October, it came out that McGregor and Winstead, both of whom are still legally married, were dating after they were spotted kissing at a London restaurant. Since then, Mavrakis has accused McGregor of cheating on her, while Winstead’s estranged husband reportedly threatened him.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.