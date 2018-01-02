Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray engaged to Ryan Gleason

Alexa Ray Joel welcomed 2018 as a bride-to-be.

On Monday, the 32-year-old daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley revealed she is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason.

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!” Joel posted New Year’s Day on Instagram.

Joel also shared additional post-proposal snaps, including a close-up of her diamond sparkler from a tropical locale.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” the singer-songwriter wrote on social media, while Gleason called himself the “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!”

Brinkley has already volunteered to help plan the nuptials.

“Let’s Start Planning a Wedding! (just saying those words just made me cry!)” the 63-year-old supermodel penned on Instagram, after gushing about the future newlyweds.

“Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two!” Brinkley wrote. “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be! What a beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.