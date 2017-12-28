Miss America Organization plans to enlist past winners to help determine future leadership

The Miss America Organization said Wednesday the group is enlisting former title winners and state directors to help determine the future of the pageant’s leadership structure.

The move comes in the wake of an email scandal that showed top-ranking pageant officials, including former CEO Sam Haskell, using vulgar language when describing former pageant winners. The correspondence was first published by the Huffington Post.

The outrage over the emails led to Haskell’s resignation along with the company’s president Josh Randle, board chairwoman Lynn Weidner and another unidentified board member.

Dan Meyers, the group’s interim board chairman, said former Miss Americas and state directors will work together to help select four people, in addition to the board picking a former state title winner, to form a five-person committee.

The search committee, along with two board members will be in charge of determining the organization’s leadership structure, and deciding whether that includes a president, CEO and executive director. The panel will also search for individuals to fill those leadership roles they decide to have.

“The board wanted to have a process that was unprecedented in terms of openness, transparency and inclusion,” Meyers said. “Given the turbulent nature of leadership transitions, asking all the stakeholders to be a part of this process was the best way.”

Some past winners reacted negatively to the board’s decision, saying the board had not reached out to them about seeking new leaders. Others said they did not want any involvement whatsoever by an current board members in seeking new leadership.

“At this time all remaining members must step aside so we can take our beloved program back,” Miss America 1977 Dorothy Benham told the Associated Press. “They have underestimated the strength, intelligence, and determination of the women who have worn the Miss America crown, as well as every young woman who is currently wearing, or has worn the local and state crown. We stand united.”

Jennifer Vaden Barth, a former Miss North Carolina, said the former winners want a completely new board to search for leaders, not one that supported Haskell.

“The board needs to accept responsibility for the damage they have caused,” she told the AP late Wednesday. “They need to step aside quickly and allow new leadership to save the Miss America program.”

The organization hopes to have the nominations in hand by Jan. 3. The board said it was notifying groups of its decision to seek their help late Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.