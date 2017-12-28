Laura Dern and NBA star Baron Davis spotted together on romantic lunch

Laura Dern was spotted on a romantic date with NBA star Baron Davis last week.

Dern, 50, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role on HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and currently stars in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," was seen out to lunch with Davis, 38, in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20, US Weekly reported.

US Weekly obtained photos of the rumored couple kissing and laughing. Davis was pictured carrying Dern’s handbag in one of the photos.

A source told the mag the actress and athlete were “kissing and touching and were all over each other” and looked “very much like a new couple in love.”

Dern, who was allegedly linked to rapper Common last year, divorced singer-songwriter Ben Harper after eight years of marriage in 2013. Davis’ wife, Isabella Brewster, filed for divorce from the basketball star in June and requested custody of their two young children.

A source told People Dern and Davis were “good friends.”