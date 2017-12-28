Amanda Davis, veteran Atlanta news anchor, dead after suffering 'massive' stroke

An outpouring of condolences flooded social media for veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis who died on Wednesday after she suffered a “massive spontaneous stroke” while heading to her stepfather’s funeral, local reports said. Davis was 62.

Davis, who was a CBS46 morning news anchor, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after she had a medical emergency at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. She died the next night, the station said.

The news anchor posted on Twitter last week that her “pops” had died and his funeral was on Wednesday. She was at the airport and heading to Texas for the funeral when she suffered the stroke, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Her last post on Facebook was on Christmas Eve. It was a text graphic about the difficulty of experiencing the first Christmas after losing a loved one with the caption: “Stay strong, keep praising the Lord.”

Davis was a news anchor in Atlanta for more than 30 years and previously worked at FOX5 Atlanta, where she helped launch Good Day Atlanta in 1992. She became a main anchor five years later, according to FOX5, but retired from the station in 2013.

She opened up about her battle with alcohol addiction in 2016 with the Atlanta Jounral-Constitution and how treatment helped her.

“It felt good,” she said about her treatment program. “I had learned a lot and gotten to the underlying issue for the drinking and my depression, which was the loss of that relationship. I was wallowing in that grief and drinking to feel better."

Davis is survived by her mother and daughter.

Many current and former colleagues, as well as fans posted their condolences on social media about Davis’ sudden death. The CBS46 morning news team also paid tribute to their late colleague by posting memorable moments of Davis.

CBS46 morning traffic reporter Julie Smith tweeted: “In total and complete shock right now. Please pray for comfort and peace for Amanda's family. They've been through a lot & need our prayers. Please pray also for all of our @cbs46 family as we deal with the loss of our colleague & friend. Rest In Peace Amanda.”

“RIP Amanda Davis. Our dear colleague passed away minutes ago. She was surrounded by her family and friends. We loved her here at CBS46. We will miss her and honor her memory,” anchor Sharon Reed said.

“Our former co-worker and friend Amanda Davis has passed away from a massive stroke. My heart hurts. Let’s all keep her family in our thoughts tonight,” reporter Dana Fowle wrote on Facebook.

Anchor Tom Haynes said: “I'm very, very sad to report that Amanda Davis has passed away after suffering a stroke. My thoughts, prayers, deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Amanda's daughter Melora and her entire family. I'm so fortunate to have known Amanda both personally and professionally. Rest in Peace Amanda.”

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. She will truly be missed.”

"I was saddened to hear about the passing of Amanda Davis. You were an Atlanta news staple. You will be missed. My prayers and heart are with your loved ones. @cbs46," actor Tyler Perry tweeted.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague Amanda Davis. We celebrate her life and career today on @cbs46,” morning anchor Rebekka Schramm said.