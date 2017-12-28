Amanda Bynes teases a return to acting in 2018

Amanda Bynes is gearing up for a busy 2018.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six on Thursday.

“In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting,” she added. “She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

Bynes currently attends the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Page Six reported in April that producers were “trying to reach” Bynes, 31, to revamp her Nickelodeon hit, “The Amanda Show.” The sketch comedy show premiered in 1999 when she was just 13 years old, and aired until 2002. The “She’s The Man” star admitted that she “missed” acting just months later during her first interview in four years.

Her last role was in 2010’s “Easy A.”

The now-sober actress’ career was sidetracked by two hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012, and a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong out of a window of her 36th-floor apartment in Manhattan. She agreed to undergo psychiatric treatment in exchange for the latter case being thrown out of court the following year. Her probation stemming from her 2014 DUI ended in February 2017.

Bynes’ mom, Lynn, filed for a conservatorship over her in 2013, but she transferred the responsibility to a mental health professional the following year. Bynes finally regained control of her finances this June.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.