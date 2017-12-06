Taylor Swift on sexual assault testimony: 'I was angry,' tired of being bullied

Taylor Swift has a new squad thanks to Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor.

On Wednesday morning, Time announced their annual “Person of the Year,” but instead of honoring one individual, the magazine named “The Silence Breakers,” women who have come together in to fight and speak out against sexual harassment scandals in 2017, as the “People of the Year.”

Swift went to trial on August 10 to face off against David Mueller, who she said groped her by grabbing her bare butt in 2013.

“When I testified, I had already been in court all week and had to watch this man’s attorney bully, badger and harass my team including my mother over insane details and ridiculous minutiae, accusing them, and me, of lying,” Swift told Time. “I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forgo any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when we assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom – why should I be polite? I’m told it was most amount of times the word 'ass' has ever been said in Colorado Federal Court.”

Swift, who won the lawsuit, also offered advice to women who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“My advice is that you do not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you,” Swift said. “You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes, 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you.”

In addition to her Time magazine cover, Swift has also made headlines for her edgier new look on the cover of British Vogue. Throughout the spread, the singer poses in an array of racy, sheer and punk inspired looks. The fashion spread also comes after news that the singer has reignited her long-time feud with Kim Kardashian West.

But despite the bad blood between Swift and Kardashian, Taylor still hopes that she and all the others who have come forward about sexual harassment this year have helped to make a difference.

“The brave men and men who have come forward this year have all moved the needle in terms of letting people know that this abuse of power shouldn’t be tolerated.”