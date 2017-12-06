Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies

Hugh Jackman turned down James Bond role because scripts were 'crazy'

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Hugh Jackman said he passed on the James Bond role because the scripts were "so unbelievable and crazy."

Hugh Jackman said he passed on the James Bond role because the scripts were "so unbelievable and crazy."  (Reuters)

Hugh Jackman just couldn’t understand the “unbelievable and crazy” storylines in “James Bond” movies.

The 49-year-old actor told Variety he was once called to take on the role of 007, but he just couldn’t get on board with the scripts.

“I was about to do ‘X-Men 2’ and a call came from my agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Jackman told Variety. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

Jackman recalled his agent telling him he doesn’t “get a say” in the scripts and “just have to sign on.”

He added, “I was also worried that between Bond and ‘X-Men,’ I’d never have time to do different things.”

British actor Daniel Craig eventually took on the role of James Bond in 2006’s “Casino Royale.” He continued the role for three other movies, the lastest one was “Spectre” in 2015.

Actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files - LR1ECAR0QCXHI

Daniel Craig took on the role of James Bond in movies since 2006.  (Reuters)

Jackman said he hasn’t looked back since taking a pass on James Bond, adding he “always tried to do different things.”

“But there was a time between ‘X-Men 3’ and the first Wolverine movie when I could see the roles getting smaller. People wanted me to play that kind of hero part exclusively. It felt a little bit claustrophobic,” he said.

Jackman is currently starring in "The Greatest Showman."

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam