Matt Lauer fired from 'Today' due to 'inappropriate sexual behavior' in the workplace

On the same day the giant Christmas tree is being lit outside NBC studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City, the network dumped one if it biggest stars.

“Today” show co-host Matt Lauer was fired Wednesday due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, an incident "Today" honchos said they learned about just two days ago.

Lauer's stunned co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was joined by Hoda Kotb to announce the news on "Today."

"This is a sad morning here at 'Today' and at NBC News," Guthrie said before reading a note from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

NBC fires senior executive, who was Matt Lauer’s booker, for 'inappropriate conduct' with women

"Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer," Lack's statement read. "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

The statement said this is the first complaint regarding Lauer's behavior the company has received "in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News.

"We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," the statement said.

Lack said NBC's "highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events."

"I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell" - Savannah Guthrie

An emotional Guthrie admitted "we just learned this moments ago" and said the "Today" team is "devastated and we are still processing all of this."

"All we can say is that we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell."

Kotb said she and and Guthrie "were both woken up with the news, kind of predawn, and we're trying to process it and trying to make sense of it."

Guthrie said NBC will be "covering this story as reporters" and will share more details "in the hours and days to come."

But the "Today" show anchors weren't the only ones reacting to the surprising development. President Trump also chimed in on Lauer's firing on Twitter as the news broke.

Lauer, 59, had a $20 million/year contract that would have taken him into 2018. Lauer's firing comes just days after "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose was canned for his behavior towards women, which included showering naked in front of them at his home. That leaves just "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos as the remaining male anchor of the big three network morning shows.