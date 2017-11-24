Washington Post reporter caught plotting liberal agenda with billionaire George Soros

Allegedly unbiased Washington Post reporter Janell Ross spoke at a top-secret meeting of liberal influencers last week, where Democratic donors including billionaire George Soros outlined the future of the progressive agenda.

A Post spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon that Ross presented at the California event “without notifying her superiors that she would be attending.”

The Democracy Alliance, which hosted the event, bills itself as “the largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the United States” on the group’s official website. The liberal group also claims to “play a leading role in fostering the infrastructure necessary to advance a progressive agenda” in the United States.

The group intended to keep “the identities of its members and guests confidential,” according to the Beacon, but the paper obtained a “detailed conference agenda that lists both events and featured guests.” Once the Beacon revealed the attendees, the group reportedly beefed up security and asked participants to keep details off social media.

One of the surprising guests was Ross, who used to pass as a somewhat-impartial reporter for the prestigious Post. While the paper’s slogan is, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” she apparently wanted to keep her bosses in the dark about attending the liberal planning session and hanging out with prominent Democratic donors such as Soros.

According to the agenda published by the Beacon, Ross’ panel aimed to help the liberal attendees get “the economic narrative right" and was immediately followed by Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) speaking about on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor called it a “classic example” of journalism “openly coordinating with the alt-left” to take down Conservatives.

“Someone should introduce reporter Janell Ross and her boss Marty Baron to the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics. It appears they haven't read it, or any other text on journalistic ethics. Funny, the movie ‘Spotlight’ portrays Baron as a big advocate of legitimate journalism,” Gainor told Fox News. “Can't wait for the sequel that shows the Post for what it really is, the research and reporting arm of the left.”

While it’s surprising that a reporter from the Post would appear at such a partisan event, a quick glance at Ross’ archive page on the paper’s website reveals her agenda. One headline lumps President Trump into the same category as O.J. Simpson, while others touch on issues of race and gender discrimination. She covered the 2016 presidential election closely, but the majority of her stories appear to be anti-Trump in retrospect.

Member of the secretive liberal group who attended the shady presentation each promised to donate at least $20,000 to advance its left-wing agenda. The session was part of a three-day conference at the luxurious La Costa Resort located in Carlsbad, Calif., last week, where the group plotted their 2018 ‘resistance’ and game plan, according to the Beacon. Soros was introduced by a video message from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, according to the paper.

"We’ve only now learned about her participation in this event," a Washington Post spokesperson told the Beacon when asked about Ross’ involvement, adding that she was been "reminded" that the paper "discourages" participation in events that may be "perceived as partisan."

Ross did not comment when reached by the Beacon.

The Washington Post did not respond to questions from Fox News on whether or not Ross will be disciplined for attending the event. Ross did not respond to request for comment.

The Democracy Alliance did not respond to a question about who funded Ross’ trip to the ritzy resort where the event was held.